Commonwealth Transportation Board delays vote on installing LED lights in Hampton Roads 

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Brighter, more cost effective lights lining Hampton Roads Roadways could be on hold.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board delayed last night’s vote on the Highway Light Replacement Energy Performance Contract.

The plan is to install the lights through interstates and highways throughout the commonwealth, starting with Hampton Roads.

The delay comes after board member Scott Kasprowizc presented them with an American Medical Association study that found the lights could cause health problems.

The AMA report said some evidence supports a long term increase in the risk of cancers, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Lane and boss member John Mallon, who covers the Hampton Roads district, were not aware of potential problems.

Secretary Lane said VDOT will do research on potential hazards and the CTB will discuss it at their next meeting.