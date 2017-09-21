Celebrate the fall season at the Phoebus Fall Festival on October 14

HAMPTON, Va. – Fall is here, so celebrate the turn of the season at this year’s Pheobus Fall Festival in downtown Hampton!

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 14 and will feature live music, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a Doggie Costume Parade and more.

The Craft Beer Festival returns on Mellen Street, where eight craft beer vendors will offer two selections a piece (16 beer tastings in total) to festival attendees. Participating vendors include: Midnight Brewing, Seven Arrows, Brass Cannon, Apocalypse Brew Works, Shiner, Wyndridge Farm Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing and Chaos Mountain. The cost is $25 for 16 tastings or $5 for a full pour.

Live musical entertainment will take place throughout the day on the Hope Street Stage, including music by USAF Full Spectrum. Phil Poteat will also make an appearance as well as the Betty Smith School of Dancers and the Marching Elites.

The Doggie Cosutme Parade and Costume Contest starts at 1 p.m.

For more information, call (757) 722-1575, visit pheobusvaevents.com or visit the official Phoebus event Facebook page.