Celebrate Oktoberfest at Colonial Williamsburg on September 30

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – There’s no need to go all the way to Germany to go to Oktoberfest; there’s one right in our own backyard!

Chowning’s Tavern at Colonial Williamsburg will host its own official Oktoberfest on September 30 from 12-5 p.m. The event will include six breweries showcasing seasonal style beers aside their longtime classics.

Tickets for the event are $65 per person. This includes entry into the Oktoberfest event, six beer-tasting tickets, an all-you-can-eat reception and an engraved 16-ounce glass pint. Additional tickets will be available for the purchase of beer, wine, well drinks and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Flatland-Bluegrass Band will perform throughout the festivities.

