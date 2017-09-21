Alewerks Brewing Company opening tasting room at Williamsburg Premium Outlets

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Alewerks Brewing Company will open their newest location on Friday at Williamsburg Premium Outlets!

This is the second location of the local, acclaimed, award-winning brewery.

The 3,000-square-foot satellite tasting room will feature 10 beers on tap, high-top seating and six-packs available for purchase.

It’s located next to Columbia Sportswear in the outlet complex.

Alewerks Brewing Company opened in 2006 at its main location is near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, just across Richmond Road.