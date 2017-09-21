Accused getaway driver in Norfolk homicide appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A calm and quiet David Barrington stood in front of a judge Thursday morning for his preliminary hearing. The 21-year-old was arrested in May after the body of Pedro Cain was found inside his Ocean View apartment.

Four other people were also arrested and charged in Cain's death. One of the people arrested was a minor, identified in court as Barrington's younger brother.

Prosecutors say Barrington's role was the getaway driver.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office called the lead detective in the case to testify during the preliminary hearing.

The detective said Barrington was cooperative at first and even led detectives to the gun used to kill Cain. The detective says Barrington knew of the plan to rob Cain.

Barrington's attorney, B. Thomas Reed, disagreed with the Detective's testimony and says that his client admits to being in the car, but says he did not know about the robbery. Reed says there is no information in the detective's notes that show Barrington knew of the robbery plan.

Barrington faces second-degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony charges.

For now, Barrington is out on bond and living with his parents.

The four other people charged in the case are scheduled to appear in court within the next month. Reed believes that Barrington's trial will be set for next year.

