Virginia’s Oldest Church to offer Twilight Cemetery Tours throughout October

SMITHFIELD, Va. – This Halloween, residents of Historic St. Luke’s cemeteries might not be able to tell you their stories themselves, but the foundation’s experts will make sure that history is not lost.

Historic St. Luke’s, Virginia’s Oldest Church, will offer Twilight Cemetery Tours throughout October.

Tours are 30 minutes and guides will take guests around the church’s 100 acres of ancient cemeteries, which have been the site of burials since the 1600s. They will leave every 30 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. until the last tour at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and include light refreshments after the tour. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring a flashlight.

Tours are available on Fridays October 6, 20, 27 and Saturday, October 28. Guests are asked to purchase tickets in advance at www.historicstlukes.org.