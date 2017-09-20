Travel from Richmond to New York for just $49 in Amtrak’s 3-day sale

RICHMOND, Va. – Act fast if you want to get cheap tickets during Amtrak’s three-day sale.
The railway is offering cheap tickets along the East Coast to welcome fall but only through Thursday!
You can take your trip between October 17-November 16 on Northeast Regional.
The sale is a one-way fare which brings people from various cities to or from New York, NY.
Here are the ticket prices offered for the one-way fare to or from New York:
New Haven $21
Philadelphia $28
Providence $34
Boston $39
Baltimore $41
Washington, DC $46
Richmond $49
Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.