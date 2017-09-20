× The Neighborhood Harvest delivers fresh produce right to your door

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Neighborhood Harvest is working to make farm-to-table pretty literal.

They harvest ‘beyond organic’, seasonal, locally grown produce from their greenhouse in Suffolk and deliver them to your door.

They promise all of their products are pesticide and GMO free and are grown hydroponically.

They also say that because the lettuces and greens are cut the day before delivery, their shelf life is two or three times that of store-bought greens.

They’ll deliver throughout Hampton Roads from Suffolk up to Williamsburg.

Boxes are delivered right to your door and start at $11.