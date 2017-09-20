Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Ghent intersection

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Colley Avenue and West Princess Anne Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the man was attempting to cross the street in the crosswalk when a woman in a Volkswagen Jetta attempted to make a left turn onto Colley Avenue and hit the man.

The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but does not appear to have serious injuries. He was conscious and alert when transported.

The woman is being charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian.