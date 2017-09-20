James City County Police seeking information on stolen saws

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – The James City County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who stole two saws on September 10.

Police say that around midnight, a suspect broke into a van parked at a construction site on Teagan Court in Colonial Heritage and stole two Stihl Cutoff saws, each of which are valued at $1,000.

A residential security camera system captured photos of a truck in the area at the time of the theft. The truck is described as a dark-colored, large frame Dodge with running lights on top of the cab.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Jason Slodysko at (757) 259-5161 or email Jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).