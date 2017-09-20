First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work on Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 6:00 and 10:15 AM

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:30 AM

NORFOLK – The I-64 east ramp (Exit 281B) to Military Highway will close Monday, September 18, to Friday, September 22, from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs to access Military Highway using Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, September 15 to Friday, September 22

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Thursday, September 21 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Alternating lane closures eastbound from Frederick Blvd. to Effingham St. on Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures westbound from Effingham St. to the MLK Freeway on Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT September 17-23

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west September 17-21, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) September 17-21, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full ramp closures overnight at the on- and off-ramps on I-64 east and west at Route 199 (exits 242A and 242B) on September 17-21, starting as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.

Lane closures under flagger control on September 17-21, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m on Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound September 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows: Alternating lane closures northbound from the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: September 20-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. September 23 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The following on/off-ramps between I-664 and Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) will be closed. Detours will be in place: The ramp from I-664 south to Terminal Avenue will be closed Sept. 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Terminal Avenue to I-664 northbound will be closed September 20-23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: Alternating lane closures across all lanes southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Planned test opening, single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows: A test opening affecting traffic in both directions is scheduled September 17 from 6 a.m. to 6:20 a.m. Motorists should expect delays. Single-lane closure westbound September 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures eastbound at the High Rise Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times: September 18-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 22 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 23 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: September 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. September 18-21 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Triple-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south September 17-23 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dual-lane closures westbound September 19-20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264) and Mercury Boulevard (Exits 263/A-B).

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures eastbound September 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Greenbrier Parkway (Exits 289/A-B) and Great Bridge (Exit 292). Single-lane closures westbound between Bay Avenue (Exit 274) and 4 th View Street (Exit 273): September 18-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. September 22 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. September 23 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 18-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The off-ramp from I-664 south to Route 164/Route 17 (Exits 9/A-B) will be closed September 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from Route 164 west to I-664 south will be closed September 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Route 17 (Bridge Road) to I-664 south will be closed September 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on/off-ramps between I-664 north and both directions of Portsmouth Boulevard (Exits 11/A-B) will be closed September 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Alternating lane closures eastbound September 17-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between I-664 and West Norfolk Road. Alternating lane closures westbound September 17-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road. The ramp from Route 17 to Route 164 east will be closed September 17-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from Route 164 east to I-664 north will be closed September 17-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps from I-664 north/south to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) will be closed September 17-21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from College Drive to Route 164 east will be closed September 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from Route 164 east to Towne Point Road will be closed September 17-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures across all lanes near I-64 east as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: September 18-22 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Dual-lane closures eastbound: September 20-22 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound September 21-22 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures September 17-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will close September 18-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Alternating single-lane closures September 17-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. September 18 and ending no later than noon September 22 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting at 7 a.m. September 18 ending no later than 8 p.m. September 22 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).



I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times: September 17-21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

