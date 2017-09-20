First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, calming winds and warming temperatures

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking warmer temperatures, sunshine and low rain chances.

After the gloom that many of us have seen over the past couple of days, we’ll finally see some sunshine today! Skies will clear as the day progresses thanks to high pressure to our west. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s. Some inland areas could reach 90, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year. It will be a little on the humid side making temperatures feel a few degrees warmer. We could see some minor tidal flooding today around 10:00 am at Sewell’s point. You may have to take an alternate route if you are traveling in an area prone to tidal flooding. Jose continues to track toward the northeast pulling away from us.

High pressure will stay in place through the end of the work week, which means dry weather. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with low near 70. We’ll continue with a nice dry pattern for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Pretty much the same story for the weekend. Looking warm and dry under partly to mostly sunny skies.

As for next week, we will be keeping a close eye on Maria. Right now, it is still too far out to tell what kind of impact, or if the storm will impact the east coast.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose continues to weaken as it moves over cooler ocean waters. Dangerous surf and rip current will continue along the east coast for the next couple of days. Jose is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through today with a decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast today, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts Thursday.

5:00 AM EDT Wed Sep 20

Location: 38.4°N 70.3°W

Moving: NE at 8 mph

Min pressure: 975 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

The core of hurricane Maria is heading toward Puerto Rico. A west-northwest to northwest motion is expected to continue through today, followed by a northwestward motion on Thursday. On the forecast track the eye of Maria will make landfall in Puerto Rico in a couple of hours, cross Puerto Rico today, and pass just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Thursday.

5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 20

Location: 17.9°N 65.6°W

Moving: NW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 917 mb

Max sustained: 155 mph

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.