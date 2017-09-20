Caught on camera: Package swiped from front step of Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Surveillance video shows a teenage boy riding up on a bike and quickly swiping a package off the front step of a home near Witchduck Road.

“Honesty, I wanted to cry because I was really hurt someone would just take something off my doorstep. It’s one thing to take something from me but to take something from my son is evening worse,” said Ashley Murray.

Murray said her son just started preschool and cars are his favorite toys.

“I ordered him some ice packs and they’re little car shaped ones because he likes cars. I got them to put in his lunch packs,” said Murray.

But unfortunately, he won’t be seeing that surprise in his lunchbox at school any time soon.

“When I got homes noticed I didn’t see a package at the front door. So I thought it was in the mailbox and it wasn’t there. So my first instinct was someone stole it,” said Murray.

She immediately checked her security camera, which keeps watch over her home. She said she’s had previous issues with her car being broken into, so she wants to be able to see what’s going on.

“Anger and then sadness because I was really excited for my son to put them in his lunch box and for him to have lunch tomorrow and see his little cool cars,” said Murray.

Murray filed a police report and is hoping the person responsible will be caught. She knows she most likely won’t get her package back, but is going to try.