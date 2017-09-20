Boxing legend Jake LaMotta dies at 95

MIAMI – Former middleweight champion Giacobbe “Jake” LaMotta died Tuesday at a nursing home in Miami, according to ESPN. He was 95.

LaMotta of complications from pneumonia.

“He was a great man, sensitive, and had eyes that danced right up to the end,” said his wife, Denise Baker to ABC. “I love him; God rest his soul. And he never went down!”

LaMotta was known for his rivalry with the late Sugar Ray Robinson. He was portrayed by actor Robert De Niro in the 1980 Martin Scorcese film “Raging Bull.”

“Rest in peace, Champ,” De Niro said in a statement.

