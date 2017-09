NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is hosting an outdoor showing of Disney’s Moana on September 29.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk.

General admission for ages 2 and up is $5 and free for zoo members.

There are no advanced ticket sales, tickets can be purchased at the gates.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Refreshments and snacks will be available for purchase.

The animal exhibits will be closed.