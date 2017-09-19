Virginia State Police warn of “automated traffic ticket” email scam

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police are warning Virginians of an email scam warning people they have received an “automated traffic ticket.”

VSP says they do not use or issue digital/automated traffic tickets or summonses. Anyone receiving such an email should delete it and not click on any links provided in the email.

To protect one’s self from such scams:

Never open or click on a link in an email from an unknown email address, individual or organization. To check the validity of an email, locate the entity’s website and call to determine if it is a legitimate email. The same goes for an individual.

Never give out personal information, credit card numbers, bank account information, etc. to an unknown individuals or entities via the phone or email.

For additional tips on how to protect yourself and identifying common scams, go to www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds.