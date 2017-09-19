Virginia State Police warn of “automated traffic ticket” email scam

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police are warning Virginians of an email scam warning people they have received an “automated traffic ticket.”
VSP says they do not use or issue digital/automated traffic tickets or summonses. Anyone receiving such an email should delete it and not click on any links provided in the email.
To protect one’s self from such scams:
- Never open or click on a link in an email from an unknown email address, individual or organization. To check the validity of an email, locate the entity’s website and call to determine if it is a legitimate email. The same goes for an individual.
- Never give out personal information, credit card numbers, bank account information, etc. to an unknown individuals or entities via the phone or email.
- For additional tips on how to protect yourself and identifying common scams, go to www.usa.gov/scams-and-frauds.
