Virginia Beach 10-year-old leukemia survivor designs socks to help kids fight cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Last year 10-year-old Abby Furco was given just 48 hours to live. After months of chemotherapy, a relapse and a bone marrow transplant, Abby is now cancer free – and she wants to help make a difference in the lives of other kids facing cancer.

Through a partnership with Resilience, an organization that uses patient-designed socks to give patients an outlet during their health battles, Abby has started to design and sell her own socks. Her favorite design includes her favorite stuffed animal, a bunny named Chef Carrot, which represents her lifelong dream of becoming a chef. Chef Carrot was with Abby throughout her treatment and is

featured rocking a chef’s hat in her sock design.

Abby’s Chef Carrot sock sales are donated to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood research grants, through the Team Abby Gives Hero Fund. Abby was made the 2017 Ambassador for the Foundation in January.

Abby’s socks will be on pre-sale from now until October 1. Click here to order yours today.

