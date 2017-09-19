Teachers get into Virgina Aquarium FREE on Teacher Appreciation Night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Aquarium is inviting teachers to attend a Teacher Appreciation Night at the Bay & Ocean Pavilion on Thursday, September 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Teachers will be able to walk through exhibits, go behind the scenes, learn about programs, get a sneak peek of the new changing exhibit Goosebumps and preview the new film Amazon 3D Adventure. They will also be able to get free resources for their classroom.

A staff ID or a pay stub is required for entry.

Teachers are welcome to bring guests. One guest will get in free with the teacher, and up to two other guests can purchase admission at $18 for adults and $12 for students.