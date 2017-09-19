Pink Floyd laser light show coming to Pretlow Planetarium in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all Pink Floyd fans!

A laser light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd is coming to ODU’s Pretlow Planetarium on September 22.

The show, which starts at 8 p.m., will include songs from Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon including “Money,” “Time,” “The Great Gig in the Sky” and “Brain Damage.”

Tickets will be $7, with a discounted price of $5 for ODU ID, active military, seniors 62 and up and children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Only cash and check are accepted.