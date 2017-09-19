Norfolk resident claims Olive Garden’s Pasta Passport to Italy

NORFOLK, Va. – One very lucky Norfolk resident is one of fifty people to claim Olive Garden’s first-ever Pasta Passport to Italy.

The Pasta Passport to Italy cost $200 and not only included the benefits of the Pasta Pass – eight weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19 – but also an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy.

The group will be taking off for the trip next April.

Olive Garden fans claimed all 22,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes.

Here’s a map of where the Never Ending Pasta Passes and Pasta Passport to Italy were claimed.