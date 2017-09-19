Hurricane Season impacting Virginia Beach business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH Va.- Hurricane season has taken a toll on local business in Virginia Beach, from cancellations to fewer customers.

"It's just due to the threat of the hurricanes and the uncertainty,"Leach said.

Captain Jay Leach Owner and Operator of First Landing Charters says his business is down half from what it was last year.

"Suppose to be off shore 80 miles to the Norfolk Cannon tomorrow, but we aren't because of 13 foot seas at 7 or 8 second intervals. It's just not safe," Leach said.

Leach says some business owners have already closed up for the season because their costs are too high without any tours to compensate them.

He says some have even had to look for other work.

"You have to work another job. I have to pay the bills on my boat and keep my boat up and running.

Red flags were flying high all weekend leaving the board walk near empty isn't the only problem for businesses.​

"My boat burns a lot of gas, so as we know down in Houston if the prices stay high that's cutting into my costs," Leach said.

Leach says it's not just the fishing and tour businesses that are feeling the impact, but also restaurants and retail.