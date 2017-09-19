Governor McAuliffe, First Lady to visit Norfolk elementary school to celebrate success of No Kid Hungry

NORFOLK, Va. – Former First Lady Michelle Obama dedicated her time in the White House to getting kids to eat healthy, and now Virginia’s head of state will visit Hampton Roads to do the same.

Governor Terry McAuliffe and First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe will visit Suburban Park Elementary School in Norfolk from 8:40-9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning to celebrate the 10 millionth meal served since the inception of the No Kid Hungry initiative.

During their visit, the Governor and First Lady will join Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melinda J. Boone in handing out breakfast to students. They will also make remarks at a brief assembly about the importance of school breakfast programs across the region and the state.

Suburban Park Elementary participates in “Breakfast After the Bell,” a program that increases access to school breakfast by bringing breakfast out of the cafeteria and making it a part of the school day.