White poodle bites person outside of Home Depot in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A white poodle bit a person outside of the Home Depot Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Peninsula Health Department District said that the person was bitten at the Home Deport on 6700 Mooretown Rd., in York County.

If the dog isn’t found, the person bitten will have to undergo post exposure shots, for the prevention of rabies.

Once found the dog will not be taken fro its owner, but placed on a ten day in-home confinement period.

Anyone that has seen a dog fitting this description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at (757) 603-4277.

Residents are reminded to report all exposures, and make sure that their family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus