‘Skins scoop: Injured Kelley, Reed listed as day to day

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Head coach Jay Gruden says two of his team’s top offensive players are listed as day to day.

Running back Rob Kelley (rib cartilage) and tight end Jordan Reed (chest sternum contusion) were among several Redskins players injured in Sunday’s 27-20 road victory vs. the Rams.

Kelley recorded a team-high 78 rushing yards on 12 carries prior to exiting the game with his injury in the second quarter. His 63 rush yards in the first quarter are the most first-quarter rushing yards by a Redskins running back since Alfred Morris (70) in Week 14 of the 2012 season vs. Baltimore.

“We’ll put the pads on and practice Wednesday and see how many guys can participate and go from there,” head coach Jay Gruden told reporters on a conference call Monday. “But, you know, obviously Rob Kelley’s a tough guy. I think he’ll try to play with that thing, but you never know how much pain he’s in. We’ll see how that rib feels. Same with Jordan, same with Josh, same with Montae, same with Mason, same with Deshazor, same with Morgan. So they’re all a concern, but they’re all tough guys and hopefully we’ll have them.”

Defensive backs Josh Norman and Montae Nicholson (A/C joint sprains) are also listed as day to day. Linebacker Mason Foster, who sealed the victory with an interceptions, has a shoulder dislocation and a labrum injury. He’s also day-to-day. Safety Deshazor Everett (knee sprain/MCL) and tackle Morgan Moses (ankle sprain/shoulder strain) are also listed as day-to-day.

Washington, 1-and-1 on the season, hosts Oakland Sunday at 8:30pm.