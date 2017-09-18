× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Jose brings some rain, some wind and some flooding

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

While we will be dealing with rain, wind and flooding from Hurricane Jose for the next few days, we are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Maria to our south.

Jose will bring us scattered showers, gusty winds and the threat for flooding at times of high tide on Tuesday. The closer to the coast you are the more wind and rain you can expect.

On Wednesday, the winds will die down, the skies will clear and temperatures will soar. Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We will keep the partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will ease. We will enjoy highs in the low to mid 80s.

And the weekend is looking even sunnier and milder.

But we must keep a close eye on Hurricane Maria. If the storm does affect our region, it will likely be mid week next week. Stay tuned.

Hurricane Tracker

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 18th

1936 Hurricane: Cat 3 storm moved up coast, moderate damage

2003 Hurricane Isabel Impact with Tornadoes, Flooding, High Winds large portions of eastern Virginia, North Carolina

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

