Navy relieves two commanders as part of accountability for Western Pacific incidents

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The Navy has relived two commanders due to a loss of confidence as part of the ongoing accountability for recent high-profile incidents in the Western Pacific.

Vice Admiral Phil Sawyer, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, relieved two commanders on Monday, September 18th.

Rear Admiral Charles Williams, commander of Task Force 70 (CTF 70) and Captain Jeffrey Bennett, commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, were both relived of duty.

According to a statement from the Navy, “both reliefs were due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”

Rear Admiral Marc Dalton, commander of Task Force 76 (CTF 76), assumed duties as commander of CTF 70.

Captain Jonathan Duffy, deputy commander, DESRON-15, assumed duties as commander.

The moves come as part of the Navy’s ongoing accountability efforts following four-high profile incidents in the Western Pacific this year, including deadly collisions involving the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain.