Multiple reports of tires slashed in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Overnight many folks became the victim of their car tires being slashed. At least eight reports were taken Sunday night.

"Oh, I was angry. I was really angry. I came out here and started checking out the damages," said Rachel Humphrey who lives on Harrop Lane. All four tires on both cars in her household were slashed. A neighbor knocked on her door and told her the bad news around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Humphrey told News 3, she's lived in York County for more than seven years. Never did she think something like this would happen.

"I was horrified because I heard something had gone on over a week ago but I thought it had gone over. I was horrified to hear not only we were victimized, but several people on the road behind us and I guess all over the community," said Humphrey. There was a report taken of slashed tires September 2.

Humphrey's husband had to walk to the tire store and once he got there, he discovered they weren't alone.

"He said it was full of people. There was a line. They were all watching, shocked when he came in with two cars. Horrified to see so many that it was so widespread," said Humphrey.

It cost more than a thousand dollars to get eight new tires for the Humphrey's. They also bought a warranty, but are hoping they won't need it.

"I'm afraid we're going to have the same thing happen again. We just dropped all this money on our car and to find out we could have to do this again in a day or two?" asked Humphrey.