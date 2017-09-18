Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding from Hurricane Jose

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Advisory for Dare County until midnight Tuesday night.***

***High Surf Advisory for Virginia Beach, Currituck, Dare, Accomack, and Northampton Monday and Tuesday. Tidal/coastal flooding with possible ocean overwash. Waves 6’ to 12’.***

Feeling the effects from Hurricane Jose… Hurricane Jose will slide north about 300 miles off of the coast of NC and VA today and tomorrow. The core of Jose will stay off of the coast but we will still feel some impacts in the form of rough surf, rip currents, coastal/tidal flooding, wind, and rain.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow with scattered showers and drizzle. Most of the rain will be near the coastline. Winds will increase today into early tomorrow. North and northeast winds will gusts to near 40 mph along the coast tonight and early Tuesday. Minor tidal flooding is possible during times of high tide today and tomorrow. Rough surf will trigger areas of coastal flooding and potential ocean overwash for the Outer Banks. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to start the week.

Rain will move out, clouds will clear, and winds will relax on Wednesday. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week and weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Lows near 70. Winds: N 15-25 G35

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%), Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: N/NW 15-25 G35+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jose moving north just off of the East Coast. Jose is centered about 280 miles ESE of Cape Hatteras, NC and moving N at 9 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina today, pass well east of the Delmarva tonight and Tuesday, and pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday.Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days, however, Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through Tuesday.Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

5:00 AM EDT Mon Sep 18

Location: 33.0°N 71.4°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 974 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Hurricane Maria headed for the Leeward Islands. Maria is centered about 100 miles east of Martinique and moving WNW at 13 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it moves through the Leeward Islands.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 18

Location: 14.6°N 59.5°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 977 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Tropical Depression Lee is expected to become a remnant low by tonight. Lee is located about 1060 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 13 mph. This motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Lee is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by tonight.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 18

Location: 14.1°N 39.8°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 18th

1936 Hurricane: Cat 3 storm moved up coast, moderate damage

2003 Hurricane Isabel Impact with Tornadoes, Flooding, High Winds large portions of eastern Virginia, North Carolina

