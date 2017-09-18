Local rescue evacuating over 400 animals from Caribbean

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Island Dog Rescue in Virginia Beach is evacuating over 400 animals Monday from the hurricane-ravaged Caribbean islands.

This is the largest animal evacuation at one time from the islands.

The animals will leave St. Croix and arrive at Norfolk International Airport. Then Island Dog Rescue will bring all them to their farm located in Virginia Beach until they can be adopted.

They are still trying to raise money to help with the cost of housing and taking care of the large number of rescues.

