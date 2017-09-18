Liking to deer hunt could win you a trip to Nashville

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Deer season will be starting soon, and Field & Stream Shop is holding its first-annual Whitetail Week from Sept. 18-23.

As a part of the celebration, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the Field & Stream Million Dollar Shot Presented by Realtree™, where the sweepstakes winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to Nashville for a shot to win $1 million dollars.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Field & Stream will giveaway more than $100,000 dollars in giveaways nationwide.

For more information regarding Whitetail Week and the Million Dollar Shot, please reference the attached media advisory visit http://www.fieldandstreamshop.com/s/whitetail-week

In addition to roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest to Nashville, TN (Hotel accommodations for 3 days and 3 nights) and the opportunity to take one shot to win $1 million by hitting a 1” target from 60 yards away, the winner of the Sweepstakes will receive a VIP package from the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum including:

– The opportunity to visit the Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy exhibit

– Two tickets to the 51st CMA Awards

– Admission for two people to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, Historic RCA Studio B and Hatch Show Print

– $100 gift certificate to Barlines Restaurant at the Omni Nashville Hote

Additionally, as part of Whitetail Week, please see below for an overview of content you can capture in-store throughout the week:

– Footage of customers testing bows at Field & Stream’s archery lane for a chance to win the Field & Stream Million Dollar Shot Presented by Realtree™

– One-on-one interview opportunities (in-store or in-studio) with a Field & Stream spokesperson

– Footage of customers participating in daily workshops/seminars, winning giveaway prizes and taking advantage of other great deals throughout Whitetail Week