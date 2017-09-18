Langley Federal Credit Union offering $15K in teacher grants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Langley Federal Credit Union is offering 30 grants of $500 each to teachers to support their 2017-2018 lesson plans.

The grants are available to middle and high school teachers and can be used for technology, software, curriculum, classroom supplies and materials.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 30. Winners will be notified in November.

If selected to receive a grant, the teacher’s employment and grant project must be verified by the principal, superintendent or other school official.

