Help raise money to fight cancer in Making Strides against Breast Cancer events

You can get involved locally to help raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks are noncompetitive and anywhere from 3 to 5 miles.

The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost.

You can participate in a walk locally in October!

On October 15 a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be held at Christopher Newport University at 2 p.m.

On October 21 another walk will be held at 10 a.m. at Mount Trashmore.

Click here to learn more about the events and to start fundraising.