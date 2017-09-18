Hampton Police still looking for those involved in shooting of 40 year-old-woman

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is still looking for multiple suspects that were involved in a shooting on Friday, Sept 15, at the intersection of Old Fox Hill Rd. and Granella St.

Police officials say that the shooting evolved from what was originally a physical altercation, and are looking for multiple suspects that were involved in the incident.

Dispatchers with the Hampton Police Recived received several calls around 11:32 p.m. about a shooting that had occurred in the intersection of the streets.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 40-year-old Hampton woman, in the intersection suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.