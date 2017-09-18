Crash on I-64 results in one dead Sunday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia State Police responded to a car crash where one man died early Sunday morning on I-64, and that did involve alcohol.

The accident happen when the driver of the 2011 Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-64 and tried to the the Oyster Point Rd. exit, when he ran off the road in to a gore area and struck a tree.

The passenger in the car was killed when the vehicle became fully engulfed in fire, killing the passenger.

The male driver was taken to Riverside Hospital.

The passenger that died in the indecent has not been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troopers still are in the process of investigating the crash.