Construction on Rivershore Rd. and Barberry Ln.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Beginning at 11:30 p.m., water service to all residences and facilities in this area of Rivershore Rd. and Barberry Ln. will be disrupted. City of Portsmouth crews will make every effort to complete the work by 4 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20.

During this repair work, Rivershore Road northbound traffic will be detoured between Brookmere and Hawthorn Lanes. This traffic will be diverted to Brandon Lane. The southbound lane will remain open. Access to your property should not be affected, and please be aware of workers on site.

The City of Portsmouth says they will be performing a trial shut off of the water main on Tuesday morning. This shut off will be brief but necessary to assure conclusion of this repair.

The Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities was unable to make the pipe repairs at Rivershore Road and Barberry Lane that were scheduled for today, Monday, Sept.18.

In order to complete this work, staff have determined that it will need to be done at night since it will also disrupt water service to Churchland Academy Elementary School and to the Churchland Park.

City of Portsmouth officials suggest that you draw sufficient water to handle your needs during this brief period to include flushing toilets, drinking, cooking, personal needs, etc. A 3-gallon bucket of water poured directly into the toilet bowl will flush the toilet contents.

The water, when turned back on, may be discolored but remains safe to drink. To clear up the discoloration, allow a faucet to run at the lowest level, say city officials.