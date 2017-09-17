With 1.4 million still without power, 750 Dominion Energy employees and contractors are still in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. – Over 750 Dominion Energy employees and contractors are helping the over 1.4 million still with out power in Florida and Georgia according to the Edison Electric Institute.

Dominion Energy says that crews from across the state of Virginia have been helping in relief efforts after Hurricane Irma devastated. The Florida Keys, South Florida, and other parts of Georgia and Florida felt the brunt of the what was category three hurricane that made its way into the southeastern U.S. on Sept. 9.

More than 60,000 in have been helping to provide power back to what was 7.8 million that had lost power because of the hurricane.

Crews from Dominion Energy traveled from Daytona Beach top the Gulf Strem Staging area where they were deployed and helped restore power to several hundred people on Friday

Dominion Energy says that the customers have dealt with have been very appreciative for the help they have been able to provide. They also said that Florida Power and Light has assigned addition crews of theirs to projects on Saturday, and that work locations included broken poles and downed wires which were difficult to access.