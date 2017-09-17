William & Mary pulls away in second half, tops Bucknell 30-9 in home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Tribe Athletics) - The William & Mary football team concluded its non-conference slate with a 30-9 victory against Bucknell in its home opener at Zable Stadium on Saturday evening.

Although the Tribe (2-1) led by just a point at halftime, 10-9, it posted three unanswered touchdowns during the third quarter en route to pulling away for the lopsided victory.

W&M was dominant defensively during the final 30 minutes, as it held the Bison (1-2) scoreless and allowed just 42 total yards. Additionally, one of the Tribe’s three second half touchdowns came on a defensive play when sophomore safety Corey Parker scooped up a fumble caused by sophomore linebacker Nate Atkins and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to allowing just 226 total yards, including just 23 on the ground, the Tribe’s defense posted 6.0 sacks and 9.0 TFL.