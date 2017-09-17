Virginia Beach restaurant offers ‘Dinner with your Dog’ every Monday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Croc’s 19th Street Bistro is giving dog owners the chance to bring their pups for a night out of food and drink specials.

Every Monday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Croc’s will have a dog-friendly menu for pets, along with water bowls.

There’s also a “Yappy Hour” for owners from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with dog-themed cocktails like a “Bark and Stormy,” Maltese Mojito” and a “Pawmegranate-Tina.”

All dogs must be on a leash and have their current shots.

For more details, contact Croc’s at 757-428-5444 or email info@crocs19thbistro.com.

Be sure to make a reservation early, as seating is limited. Call 757-428-5444 or reserve online at www.crocs19thstreetbistro.com.