Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman leads from start to finish to win BMW Championship

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – From start to finish, Marc Leishman made himself at home atop the leader board, and would turn a weekend-long dominant performance into a BMW Championship win.

Leishman (-23) shot a final round of -4 under to hold off Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler. His 72-hole score of 261 sets a course record.

After 18 holes, Leishman led the way headed into round two. Birdies were a consistent theme as Leishman logged 10 in the first round, and eight in round two. His opening round of 62 set a new career-best round.

The win gives Leishman, a Virginia Beach resident his third victory on the PGA Tour, and his second on the circuit this season. Leishman won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

The BMW Championship is the next-to-last tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Marc entered the week No. 7 in the FedEx Cup standings, and with the win, will likely move into the top five going to the Tour Championship next week. Another win there would deliver a $10 million pay day.

Leishman was seen wearing a ribbon on his white Callaway cap. The reason is personal.

September is Sepsis Awareness Month. In 2015, Marc’s wife Audrey nearly lost her life to Sepsis – along with Toxic Shock Syndrome and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The family’s charity, the Begin Again Foundation, was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. The foundation works to bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises while doing its part to educate – especially during the month of September.