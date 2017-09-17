Redskins look to get offense on track in west coast showdown against the Rams

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – After a disappointing fourth quarter in the season-opening loss to the Eagles, the Redskins will look to rebound against the Rams.

Washington (0-1) will have their hands full with a new-look Los Angeles (1-0) team, coached by rookie head coach Sean McVay. It’s a family reunion for McVay, as he faces off against the team he helped guide to a top-five offense last season.

“I’m hopeful that once this game kicks off, and once we get past the pregame warmups and stuff like that, you fall into your normal routine,” said McVay. “I think you try to keep it as much about the game as possible, while there is still the human element and a lot of people that are important to you.”

Last week, the Redskins rushing game was nonexistent. The ‘Skins gained 64 yards on 17 carries, with Kirk Cousins tying Robert Kelley with a team-high 30 yards.

Sunday morning bared positive news for the ‘Skins defense. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team expects safety Su’a Cravens back with the team by Tuesday.

Cravens, 22, has been absent from the team since prior to the season-opener. The second-year player has been dealing with personal issues, and has the full support of the team.