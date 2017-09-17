Oreo to release limited-edition cookie butter flavor

Posted 4:06 pm, September 17, 2017, by

If you have a sweet tooth, get ready! Cookie butter Oreos will hit store shelves nationwide on Monday, according to TODAY.

The limited-edition snacks are already listed on Target’s website, but are not yet for sale as of Sunday afternoon.

The site describes the cookie as “rich cookie butter flavored creme filling between the tempting taste of two lightly sweet graham wafers.”