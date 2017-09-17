Oreo to release limited-edition cookie butter flavor

If you have a sweet tooth, get ready! Cookie butter Oreos will hit store shelves nationwide on Monday, according to TODAY.
The limited-edition snacks are already listed on Target’s website, but are not yet for sale as of Sunday afternoon.
The site describes the cookie as “rich cookie butter flavored creme filling between the tempting taste of two lightly sweet graham wafers.”
Well it was only a matter of time. 😍 @Markie_devo has the deets on completely real, not-made-up Cookie Butter Oreos that will debut later this year. Target date is somewhere around September, stores unknown. If I squint my eyes to the limits of human capability, it appears they say "cinnamon" cookie with cookie butter flavored cream. It could also say "graham." Doesn't matter, my eyes are blinded with excitement and lust. 😍🍪