Hampton dominates Livingstone in a 59-0 shutout

HAMPTON, Va. - Senior Yahkee Johnson ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt freshman Brendan Greene was 11-of-13 passing for 129 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as Hampton shutout Livingstone 59-0 on City of Hampton Day/Alumni Day at Armstrong Stadium.

The shutout was the first since a 33-0 win over Florida A&M on Nov. 7, 2015, while it was the largest shutout since a 60-0 win over Norfolk State on Oct. 17, 1992.

Hampton got on the board after taking advantage of stopping a fake punt attempt on the Livingstone 28. Johnson finished off a four-play drive with an 11-yard run around the left end for a 7-0 lead with 9:21 left in the first.

The defense stepped up and picked off a pass as Raheim Huskey snared a Thaddeus Bell pass on the Livingstone 24 to give Hampton another short field opportunity. Delmon Williams found Knight in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard scoring strike to lead 14-0 with 5:47 left in the opening quarter.

A 16-yard punt gave Hampton possession on its 33-yardline to start its next scoring drive. Williams hit Knight again with a 51-yard completion to the Bears 14 before Johnson covered the last 14 for his second touchdown with 1:38 left to lead 21-0.

In the second quarter, Greene made his first touchdown pass hitting Knight on a 25-yard connection to push the lead to 28-0 with 5:09 left in the half.

The defense got Hampton going again as Brendan Cole picked off a pass giving Hampton possession on Livingstone’s 45. Greene closed the scoring drive with a 29-yard connection to Chase Powell as Hampton increased its advantage to 35-0 with 1:52 left in the first half.

Johnson closed out his scoring for the night on the first play of the third quarter as he broke loose for a 73-yard run to give Hampton a 42-0 lead. Greene scored two touchdowns to close the scoring in the third quarter as he found Ronald Bell for a nine-yard scoring pass and he ran one in from 20 yards out to lead 56-0 with 1:10 left in the third.

Hampton finished the scoring on its first possession of the fourth quarter as Adam Brown hit a 24-yard field goal for the 59-0 advantage.

The Pirates outgained Livingstone 441-105 on the night as Hampton ran for 213 yards and threw for 228. Williams was 6-of-10 for 99 yards to go with Greene’s 123 and three passing touchdowns. Joshua Swilling topped Hampton on defense with six tackles, while Davonte Spruill added five and a sack.

Hampton returns to Armstrong Stadium on September 23 to take on Monmouth (2-1) at 2 pm on Parents’ Weekend and Greek Day.