Gloucester County kid takes action for hurricane victims

GLOUCESTER CO., Va – People waited in line last Sunday to get a taste of Gabriella’s lemonade and baked good.

“As they came up, I would ask what kind of lemonade would you like,” Gabriella Cortes asked people. “We have pink and yellow?”

But this wasn’t just to quench their thirst, instead the 6-yaer-old came up with the idea after she witnesses the devastation of Hurricane Harvey on Texas.

“I was thinking man I need to go with dad. I need to help. I need to help with the people,” Cortes told News 3.

So with the help of family and friends, she baked cakes, cookies and made lemonade to sell outside of her Gloucester County church.

“This was just evidence that she’s growing in that walk with him and so it makes a mom cry because she is growing,” Kim Cortes, Gabriella’s mom, said. “This came from a little girl that didn’t know anybody in Texas.

Gabriella’s mom says the more than $700 that they raised here at the lemonade stand is going to a local baptist association in Texas right now. Her father is part of that group helping with the recovery efforts.

“I wanted to go too and mom said no and then I got upset and then she said ‘hey gabby, why don’t we do a lemonade stand?’ and, I said ‘great plan,” Gabriella described to News 3.

It’s plan Gabby’s mom says is still bringing in money today.

“It makes me feel good,” Gabriella said about the success of her stand.

Gabriella’s dad should return from Texas in a few weeks.