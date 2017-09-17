First Warning Forecast: Keeping tabs on Jose

Marine Weather:

***Tropical Storm Watch in effect for coastal waters from Chincoteague, VA to Currituck Beach Light, NC out 20 nautical miles.



***Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Cape Charles Light to Currituck Beach Light to 100 nm offshore.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers possible. Winds will start to pick up a bit today out of the northeast around 10-15 mph. There is a high risk of rip currents, so the red flags are flying at area beaches.

Winds will continue to pick up tonight and Monday. Now is a good time to make sure any loose lawn items are put away. The persistent northeast wind will cause some minor tidal flooding Monday and Tuesday. Keep this is mind if you live in an area that is prone to tidal flooding.

What can we expect from Jose?

Jose is still a category 1 hurricane and has strengthened a bit. The center of Jose will pass well east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday. There is always a chance that the track could shift a little to the east or west. If the track shifts to the west, we could see tropical storm-force winds, especially in the OBX. The wind field could also expand as the system weakens and becomes larger. This is something we’re keeping a close eye on. Either way we will see:

High surf and dangerous rip currents through Tuesday night.

Strong winds out of the northeast.

Minor tidal flooding Monday and Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers (especially near the coast).

The weather will improve on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm and the humidity will rise.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The Hurricane Hunters have investigated Jose, and find that the system is stronger. The hurricane is 355 SE of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Jose is moving toward the north near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to remain offshore of the U.S. east coast. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph, with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next couple of days, but Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

11:00 AM EDT Sun Sep 17

Location: 31.0°N 71.9°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 967 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Lee weakens to a tropical depression as it moves toward the west near 8 mph. A westward to WNW motion at a similar forward speed is expected through Tuesday. Additional weakening is expected, and Lee could become a remnant low by Tuesday.

11:00 AM AST Sun Sep 17

Location: 13.0°N 36.7°W

Moving: W at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane later today. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands Monday night.

11:00 AM AST Sun Sep 17

Location: 13.5°N 56.2°W

Moving: WNW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.