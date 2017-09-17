First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds, tidal flooding and rough surf

Marine Weather:

***Tropical Storm Watch in effect for coastal waters from Chincoteague, VA to Currituck Beach Light, NC out 20 nautical miles.



***Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Cape Charles Light to Currituck Beach Light to 100 nm offshore.

Winds will continue to pick up tonight and Monday. Now is a good time to make sure any loose lawn items are put away. The persistent northeast wind will cause some minor tidal flooding Monday and Tuesday. Keep this is mind if you live in an area that is prone to tidal flooding.

What can we expect from Jose?

Jose is still a category 1 hurricane and has strengthened a bit. The center of Jose will pass well east of the coast of North Carolina on Monday. There is always a chance that the track could shift a little to the east or west. If the track shifts to the west, we could see tropical storm-force winds, especially in the OBX. The wind field could also expand as the system weakens and becomes larger. This is something we’re keeping a close eye on. Either way we will see:

High surf and dangerous rip currents through Wednesday.

Strong winds out of the northeast.

Minor tidal flooding Monday and Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers (especially near the coast).

The weather will improve on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm and the humidity will rise.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jose maintains it’s category 1 strength as it moves northward. This general motion is expected to continue through Monday night. A turn toward the

NNE is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday, and pass well east of the Delmarva peninsula Monday night and Tuesday. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so, and Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane through Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

11:00 PM EDT Sun Sep 17

Location: 32.2°N 71.6°W

Moving: N at 9 mph

Min pressure: 972 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

Lee is forecast to become a remnant low on Monday. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

11:00 PM AST Sun Sep 17

Location: 13.6°N 38.5°W

Moving: WNW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Maria is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves near the Leeward Islands. The system is moving toward the WNW near 13 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late Monday and Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

11:00 PM AST Sun Sep 17

Location: 14.2°N 58.4°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 979 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Hurricane Tracker

