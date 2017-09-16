Town Center Fashion Show spotlights retailers in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fashion show is spotlighting Town Center’s retailers.

The show takes place on Saturday, September 16 at the Town Center Fountain Plaza at 7 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.

News 3’s Kristen Crowley is kicking off the event.

Chelsie Hightower, a professional ballroom dancer who has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance,” will be the celebrity host of this year’s show.

Attendees will enjoy an inspiring speech from Hightower, plus tips on how to look and feel your best.

The event is free and open to the public.

