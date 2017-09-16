The Locker Room Show | September 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch deliver highlights from: Ocean Lakes vs. Salem in a battle of Beach district unbeatens, Princess Anne vs. Landstown, Green Run vs. Cox, Bishop McNamara vs. Bishop Sullivan.

Plus, Grassfield vs. Oscar Smith (Tigers in search of their 93rd straight victory in Southeastern district play), Deep Creek vs. Western Branch, Lake Taylor vs. Maury and Heritage vs. Hampton (Crabbers head coach Mike Smith in search of 477th all-time victory, which would move him into third place nationally among H.S. coaches).

Plus, Mitch delivers the Hercules Fence 757 Showdown featuring Granby vs. Norcom.