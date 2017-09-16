× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Areas of fog to start, isolated shower possible

Watch out for some patchy fog to start the day on Sunday. A 25 percent chance for an isolated shower. Most folks will stay dry. Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s. We will have persistent northeasterly winds over the next couple of days, which means some tidal flooding is possible Sunday and Monday. We also have a moderate risk of rip currents and will have that risk through Tuesday. Hurricane Jose will track northward off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. This will give us an elevated risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Clouds and sunshine to start the work week. We will continue with gusty winds, rough surf and possible tidal flooding.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Jose continue to move slowly northward as a category 1 hurricane. Dangerous surf and rip currents expected along the east coast over the next couple of days. This general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through Monday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible over the next couple of days, but Jose is forecast to remain a hurricane

through Monday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles

11:00 PM EDT Sat Sep 16

Location: 29.2°N 71.8°W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 973 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Tropical Storm Lee continues to move westward and is not expected to strengthen. This motion is forecast to continue through Sunday afternoon. A WNW motion is expected Sunday night and Monday.

11:00 PM AST Sat Sep 16

Location: 12.8°N 34.9°W

Moving: W at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Tropical Storm Maria is moving westward toward the Lesser Antilles. Hurricane Watches have been issued. A turn toward the WNW and a slower forward speed are expected during next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday or Monday night.

11:00 PM AST Sat Sep 16

Location: 12.5°N 53.7°W

Moving: W at 16 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.