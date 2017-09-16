Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated shower possible

You can expect partly cloudy skies today, with highs in the lower 80s. We just have a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower. Not looking too bad for the NAS Oceana Air Show. Sunday is looking very similar, with highs in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We have bumped up rain chances to a 25 percent chance. Most folks will stay dry. We will have persistent northeasterly winds over the next couple of days, which means some tidal flooding is possible Sunday and Monday. We also have a moderate risk of rip currents and will have that risk through Tuesday. Hurricane Jose will track northward off the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast. This will give us an elevated risk of rip currents through Tuesday.

Clouds and sunshine to start the work week. We will continue with gusty winds, rough surf and possible tidal flooding.

Today: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for an isolated shower. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Jose continues to move northwestward. The Hurricane Hunters are en route to investigate. Tropical Storm Watches may be issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast later today. A turn toward the NNW and then toward the north is expected by tonight, and a northward motion should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Jose will move over the western Atlantic Ocean between the east coast of the United States and Bermuda through Monday.

11:00 AM EDT Sat Sep 16

Location: 28.8°N 72.2°W

Moving: NW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 982 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

Depression strengthens to Tropical Storm Lee. Lee is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A westward or west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days.

11:00 AM AST Sat Sep 16

Location: 12.5°N 33.1°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1007 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

We are watching a tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form at any time today or on Sunday while the system moves WNW at about 15 mph

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (90%)

Hurricane Tracker

