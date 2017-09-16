Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen forecast to become tropical storm

MIAMI, Fla. – Potential tropical cyclone 15 is forecast to become a tropical storm later Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the 11 AM AST Key Messages on Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #96L pic.twitter.com/PDLrKIOOOW — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the system is moving toward the west near 22 mph. A slower west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days and the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours. Formation chance through the next 48 hours is at 100 percent.

According to the NHC, the disturbance could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Location: 12.2°N 50.5°W

Moving: W at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

